Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — Euro Stoxx 50 Capital Protector
Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore talks to Business Day TV about the Euro Stoxx 50 Capital Protector
06 December 2018 - 10:54
Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore chose Euro Stoxx 50 Capital Protector as his stock pick of the day.
“This structured product will close on the February 7 2019, you will receive a 40% downside protection and it gives you an additional return of 55% if the market is positive after five years, in dollars.”
