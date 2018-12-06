Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: Stock pick — Euro Stoxx 50 Capital Protector

Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore talks to Business Day TV about the Euro Stoxx 50 Capital Protector

06 December 2018 - 10:54 Business Day TV
Euro. Picture: REUTERS/DADO DUVIC
Euro. Picture: REUTERS/DADO DUVIC

Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore chose Euro Stoxx 50 Capital Protector as his stock pick of the day.

“This structured product will close on the February 7 2019, you will receive a 40% downside protection and it gives you an additional return of 55% if the market is positive after five years, in dollars.”

Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore talks to Business Day TV about the Euro Stoxx 50 Capital Protector

Global markets fight to hold onto rebound

US President Donald Trump’s comments about tariffs on China cast a shadow over markets
Markets
8 days ago

European markets are higher even as the euro sinks

The euro sank after a weaker-than-expected German business survey while Italian stocks led a bounce in equities
Markets
12 days ago

WATCH: Stock pick — Euro Stoxx 50 Capital Protector

Viv Govender from Rand Swiss talks to Business Day TV about Euro Stoxx 50 Capital Protector
Markets
24 days ago

European shares rally after US tech-stock rout hurts Wall Street

The dollar remains high as Asian markets also recoup some losses on reports that China’s top trade negotiator is to visit the US
Markets
22 days ago

Global stocks are heading for biggest drop in two weeks

Hong Kong and China are the main losers in Asia as the US Fed is still on track to gradually hike rates
Markets
26 days ago

Market safety-nets are a trade-off

Investment guarantees good in uncertain times but cost you
Money
25 days ago

Most read

1.
Fallout from Huawei CFO arrest likely to knock JSE
Markets
2.
Rand slides on land vote
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: JSE falls 1% after US equities tumble
Markets
4.
Asian shares tumble after arrest of Huawei CFO
Markets
5.
Rand slightly firmer as land report clears ...
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.