Global shares slide for third consecutive day

London — Global stock markets slumped for a third consecutive day on Thursday as the arrest of a top executive of Chinese tech giant Huawei in Canada for extradition to the US fed fears of fresh tensions between the two economic superpowers.

The arrest of Huawei’s CFO Meng Wanzhouof, who is also the daughter of the firm’s founder, triggered renewed fireworks coming just as Washington and Beijing prepare for crucial trade negotiations.

Asian markets took a beating. Huawei is not listed but China’s second-largest telecom equipment maker ZTE Corp sank 9% in Hong Kong while most of the nearby national bourses lost at least 2%.

Europe slumped too in early trading as 3% falls for the tech sector, miners and also carmakers kicked London, Frankfurt and Paris to two-year lows

“We had this very ugly new turn and just the degree to which the market has reacted just suggests to me that they are vulnerable right now,” said Saxo Bank head of forex strategy John Hardy.

“I think we should all be very careful, it is not looking good, especially if the S&P 500 goes to new lows.”

Hardy said that US President Donald Trump may try to send some reassuring tweets later. For the time being though S&P 500 futures were down almost 2%.

The losses might have been even steeper had CME Group’s Chicago Mercantile Exchange not implemented a series of 10-second trading halts in Asia that had limited the initial drop.

Japan’s Nikkei shed 1.9%, closing at its lowest level since October 30, with semi-conductor related shares leading the losses. Huawei is one of the world’s largest makers of smartphones and telecommunications network equipment.

MSCI’s ex-Japan Asia-Pacific index lost 2% too. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dropped 2.5% while Chinese blue chips lost 2.1% to take their 2018 slump to 20%.