Markets

Rand slightly firmer as land report clears parliament

Global markets are subdued due to wariness over a US-China trade compromise, while local focus is on expropriation of land without compensation

05 December 2018 - 14:49 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

The rand was marginally firmer against major global currencies on Wednesday afternoon, despite headwinds.

US markets are closed due to the funeral of former US president George HW Bush, and this is expected to keep the rand range-bound for now, analysts said.

Local factors are in focus, however. Earlier parliament’s upper house, the National Council of Provinces, approved pushing ahead with amending the constitution to allow expropriation of property without compensation. This paves the way for the gazetting of a bill that will require a period of public consultation, and ultimately another vote in parliament.

This issue, along with Eskom’s failure to guarantee a steady supply of electricity, should increasingly weigh on the currency the longer it drags on, said TreasuryOne senior Currency dealer Andre Botha.

At 2pm the rand was 0.62% firmer against the dollar at R13.7521, up 0.52% against the euro at R15.6129 and 0.18% stronger against the pound at R17.5603. The euro was 0.1% stronger at $1.1353.

At the same time, the benchmark R186 government 10-year note was at 8.97% from 8.895%.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Most read

1.
Rand slides on land vote
Markets
2.
Rand jumps 1% against dollar after upbeat GDP data
Markets
3.
JSE lower, led by banks after Dow’s 3% plunge
Markets
4.
Asian shares tumble as trade anxiety resurfaces
Markets
5.
MARKET WRAP: JSE inches higher after bullish GDP ...
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.