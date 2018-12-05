Palladium pricier than gold now after surge in demand

New York — Gold just got left behind by one of its sister metals. After a demand-fuelled rally over the past four months that has seen prices hit a record, palladium for immediate delivery topped gold following a surge higher.

Palladium, which hasn’t traded at a sustained premium to gold in 16 years, has gained as buyers scramble for supplies of the metal used in vehicle smog-control devices. Demand has risen as consumers turn away from diesel toward petrol-powered cars, which tend to use more palladium in autocatalysts.