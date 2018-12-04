WATCH: Stock picks — Standard Bank and Sasol

Joseph Busha from JM Busha Investment Group chose Standard Bank as his stock pick of the day and Gerbrand Smit from NEFG Fund Management chose Sasol.

Busha said that when looking at Standard Bank from a long-term perspective, the share price has taken a beating from a momentum perspective, more than its earnings.

“The earnings remained stagnant with a slight growth of above 4%. From a management perspective, there has been quite a few changes and, if they keep the momentum, the price might go up to around R200 per share.”

Smit said Sasol was one of the darlings about a month ago.

“The stock fell further today [Monday] and the stock is getting priced without the US business.”