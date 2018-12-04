Markets

Stock Watch

WATCH: Stock picks — Standard Bank and Sasol

04 December 2018 - 12:03 Business Day TV
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Joseph Busha from JM Busha Investment Group chose Standard Bank as his stock pick of the day and Gerbrand Smit from NEFG Fund Management chose Sasol.

Busha said that when looking at Standard Bank from a long-term perspective, the share price has taken a beating from a momentum perspective, more than its earnings.

“The earnings remained stagnant with a slight growth of above 4%. From a management perspective, there has been quite a few changes and, if they keep the momentum, the price might go up to around R200 per share.”

Smit said Sasol was one of the darlings about a month ago.

“The stock fell further today [Monday] and the stock is getting priced without the US business.”

Joseph Busha from JM Busha Investment Group and Gerbrand Smit from NEFG Fund Management talk to Business Day TV

Gripes over banks create a gap for new entrants to sector

More than 400,000 SA consumers took to social media to complain about their banks in the past year
Opinion
1 day ago

Lesetja Kganyago wants SA to have more banks

More entrants into the banking system will mean lower costs to consumers, but the newcomers will have to play by the rules, says the Reserve Bank ...
Economy
4 days ago

AYABONGA CAWE: SA Taxi deal a tentative rebalancing of minibus sector

While welcome, the recently signed deal between Santaco and the financier also exposes key faultlines in the industry
Opinion
1 day ago

MARKET WRAP: JSE surges 3% led by Sasol and Naspers

Global markets have cheered reduced tension between the US and China, while oil rebounded about 5% after its worst month in a decade
Markets
19 hours ago

Activists vow to prevent exploration for oil and gas off KwaZulu-Natal coast

Environmental activists are determined to stop drilling operations for oil and gas off the KwaZulu-Natal coast.
National
1 day ago

JSE likely to cheer US-China trade war ceasefire

Naspers’s main asset, Tencent, was up in Hong Kong, and a rebound in oil prices lifted BHP in Sydney
Markets
1 day ago

Most read

1.
All eyes on GDP on Tuesday
Markets
2.
US-China trade-war truce offers hope to JSE stocks
Markets
3.
Rand firmer as good news stacks up
Markets
4.
MARKET WRAP: JSE surges 3% led by Sasol and ...
Markets
5.
Oil climbs as investors digest Qatar’s plan to ...
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.