All eyes on GDP on Tuesday

Asian markets started fretting on Tuesday morning about the details of the proposed truce in the trade war between the US and China.

Tencent was down 0.68% to HK$322.60, indicating its largest shareholder, Naspers, will give up some of Monday’s 4.54% rise to R2,888.51.

Oil continued its rally, indicating Sasol may add to Monday’s 6.82% rise to R434 and Standard Bank’s West Texas Intermediate (WTI) exchange-traded note may add to its 5.85% rise to R10.67.