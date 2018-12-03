Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick —CoreShares S&P 500
03 December 2018 - 12:19
South African Institute of Race Relations chief economist Ian Cruickshanks chose CoreShares S&P 500 (CSP500) as his stock pick of the day.
He said he would prefer to be in the American market than the South African one.
“An economy that can produce 200,000 jobs a month is fantastic choosing the ChoreShares S&P 500 exchange-traded fund offers a broad spread in dollar terms.”
