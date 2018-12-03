Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: Stock pick —CoreShares S&P 500

03 December 2018 - 12:19 Business Day TV
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

South African Institute of Race Relations chief economist Ian Cruickshanks chose CoreShares S&P 500 (CSP500) as his stock pick of the day.

He said he would prefer to be in the American market than the South African one.

“An economy that can produce 200,000 jobs a month is fantastic choosing the ChoreShares S&P 500 exchange-traded fund offers a broad spread in dollar terms.”

South African Institute of Race Relations chief economist Ian Cruickshanks talks to Business Day TV about CoreShares S&P 500

STEPHEN CRANSTON: Too many investment choices

It was simple in the days when there was one reputable index tracker. Now R84bn is invested into 97 ETFs and exchange traded notes
Opinion
1 month ago

STEPHEN CRANSTON: Unpacking unit trusts

The downside of a unit trust portfolio is that it is tempting to track performance over short periods
Opinion
4 months ago

US, China declare 90-day halt to new tariffs, as trade negotiations get under way

The US president held high-stakes talks with his Chinese counterpart at the G20 summit
World
1 day ago

Gold stuck in a range ahead of G20 meeting

The metal is range-bound as the dollar treads water after mixed messages from Donald Trump about the chance of a trade deal with Beijing
Markets
3 days ago

Manufacturing, retail lift economy

Economists forecast third-quarter growth of at least 0.5%
Business
1 day ago

Most read

1.
Rand rides wave of relief after US-China trade ...
Markets
2.
Oil surges on trade-war ceasefire
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: Rand falls on Friday but retains ...
Markets
4.
JSE likely to cheer US-China trade war ceasefire
Markets
5.
JSE surges almost 4% as US-China relief rally ...
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.