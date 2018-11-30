JSE focused on Naspers interims on Friday

JSE heavyweight Naspers releases its interim results on Friday, probably at about 3pm, judging by last year.

“Earnings per share were impacted significantly by the once-off gain recognised on disposal of the group’s interest in Flipkart,” Naspers said in a trading statement on November 19.

Naspers sold its 11% stake in Indian e-commerce group Flipkart to US retail group Walmart for $2.2bn in August.

“Headline earnings and earnings per share increased considerably as a result of the group’s share of fair-value gains recognised by Tencent on certain of its investments. Possible future gains on disposal and fair-value adjustments on investments are by nature unpredictable.”