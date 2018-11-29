WATCH: Stock picks — Shoprite and Naspers

Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth and Investments chose Shoprite as his stock pick of the day and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities chose Naspers.

McCurrie said Shoprite shares are cheap longer term and, although there are some issues with other retailers, the shares remain attractive. “If there is a positive outcome in the trade talks in the coming weeks, Shoprite shares will fly.”

Shapiro said: “We’ve been talking about the end of a bear market (or the bear market is getting tired) and you are bound to have a bit of an upswing, which could last a few months. On the back of that we could have a nice run towards the end of the year.”