WATCH: Stock pick — Bidcorp

Caroline Cremen from Adviceworx chose Bidcorp as her stock pick of the day.

“The stock has been down just over 2% and that despite the fact that it released a trading update which on the face of things looked pretty solid. Due to the currency volatility their revenue is down by about 3% but they are doing quite well in the current market. Europe and Australia is also performing well. It’s a very well-run diverse company that doesn’t make any acquisitions without thoroughly investigating them.”