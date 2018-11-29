Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: Stock pick — Bidcorp

29 November 2018 - 11:34 Business Day TV
Picture: ISTOCK
Caroline Cremen from Adviceworx chose Bidcorp as her stock pick of the day.

“The stock has been down just over 2% and that despite the fact that it released a trading update which on the face of things looked pretty solid. Due to the currency volatility their revenue is down by about 3% but they are doing quite well in the current market. Europe and Australia is also performing well. It’s a very well-run diverse company that doesn’t make any acquisitions without thoroughly investigating them.”

Caroline Cremen from Adviceworx talks to Business Day TV about Bidcorp

Companies in this Story

