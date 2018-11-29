Rand adds to gains after cheering dovish US Fed
The local currency gained 20c against the dollar overnight, after US Fed chair Jerome Powell’s surprisingly positive interest-rate statement
The rand was slightly firmer against major global currencies on Thursday morning, extending gains made overnight.
Comments by US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell that interest rates in the US were “just below neutral” surprised the market, implying fewer interest-rate increases next year.
The neutral interest-rate level refers to the point where interest rates provide price stability, while also enabling full economic activity.
Considering that there have been no interest-rate hikes since September, these comments tell the market one of two things, which is that the Fed has finally figured out where the neutral rate is, or they believe that a pause in tightening has become necessary, said BK Asset Management foreign exchange strategy MD Kathy Lien. “Chances are it’s the latter because economic data has been weakening.”
The rand gained about 20c against the greenback in overnight trade. At 9.10am the rand was 0.31% firmer against the dollar at R13.7355, 0.2% against the euro at R15.6292 and 0.25% against the pound at R17.6217. The euro was 0.1% stronger against the dollar at $1.1378.
Focus is now expected to shift to local producer inflation data, due at 11.30am local time. US President Donald Trump’s meeting with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping at the weekend is likely to hog investors’ attention.