A harvest of farmer results for JSE watchers

How badly the Western Cape’s drought has hurt JSE-listed food producers remains in focus on Thursday, with Kaap Agri and Quantum Foods releasing results.

Another health check on SA’s farms will also be provided when Statistics SA releases October’s producer price index (PPI) at 11.30am.

Farm and factory gate inflation, as measured by the annual change in PPI, is expected to have accelerated slightly to 6.3% in October from 6.2% in September.

On Wednesday Crookes Brothers’ share price fell 6.7% to R42 after it opted not to pay an interim dividend for the first half of its 2019 financial year. The agricultural group paid a 35c dividend in the matching period, but halted dividends in the second half of its 2018 financial year.

Crookes Brothers reported that its deciduous fruits division fell into an operating loss of R8.3m from a profit of R1.7m.

“The Western Cape has experienced debilitating drought conditions and results in the deciduous operations reflect the resultant poor yields and quality of the crop,” Crookes Brothers said.

Kaap Agri said it expected to report a slightly above zero growth in recurring headline earnings (RHE) for the year to end-September, notwithstanding the severe drought in the Western Cape.

“Despite the estimated 11.3% drought-related negative impact on RHE growth for the year from predominantly the Wesgraan and Agri-Retail divisions, the group expects RHE for the full year to be between R249.2m and R251.7m, representing an increase of between 0.5% and 1.5% from the previous year, on a statutory basis, with all divisions, except Wesgraan, performing well,” Kaap Agri said in a voluntary trading update on November 14.

“Non-agri retail sales performance has been subdued during the second half of the year due to continued consumer pressure and the overall anticipated improvement during this period did not materialise.”