WATCH: Stock pick — Life Healthcare

Imtiaz Suliman from Sentio Capital chose Life Healthcare as his stock pick of the day.

The company has decided to leave its operation in India.

“That cash is going to be brought back and used primarily to reduce debt on their balance sheet and that will help to lower the interest charge going forward. What we do like of Life Healthcare is that they have growth in a very constrained environment and they will be offering complementary services such as pet scans and primary healthcare, which will enable them to grow in a tough environment,” said Suliman.