Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: Stock pick — Life Healthcare

28 November 2018 - 12:34 Business Day TV
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

Imtiaz Suliman from Sentio Capital chose Life Healthcare as his stock pick of the day.

The company has decided to leave its operation in India.

“That cash is going to be brought back and used primarily to reduce debt on their balance sheet and that will help to lower the interest charge going forward. What we do like of Life Healthcare is that they have growth in a very constrained environment and they will be offering complementary services such as pet scans and primary healthcare, which will enable them to grow in a tough environment,” said Suliman.

Imtiaz Suliman from Sentio Capital talks to Business Day TV about Life Healthcare, his stock pick of the day

Life Healthcare continues to impress under new CEO

Life Healthcare delivers strong financial results, reporting solid revenue and earnings growth
Companies
2 days ago

WATCH: Life Healthcare delivers strong full-year performance

Life healthcare has delivered solid annual numbers and the group’s CEO Shrey Viranna joined Business Day TV for more perspective on the year that was.
Companies
4 days ago

Return of Gauteng psychiatric patients boosts Life Healthcare

The private hospital operator grew profit despite a loss from its Indian joint venture, which it is in the process of selling
Companies
5 days ago

JSE likely to offer investors some Black Friday bargains

Asian markets pointed to drops for Naspers and BHP, whose woes will be compounded by a stronger rand
Markets
5 days ago

JSE lower in broad-based losses, as global risks take their toll

Brexit issues and US-China trade war continue to prompt investors to shy away from equities, although the rand was stable Friday morning
Markets
5 days ago

Life Healthcare disappoints investors despite big jump in earnings

Life Healthcare says UK subsidiary Alliance Medical will boost its financial year thanks to the rand weakening against the pound
Companies
19 days ago

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Naspers’s almost 5% jump pulls up the JSE
Markets
2.
Rand stable as focus turns to G20 summit
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: JSE slips on trade war risks
Markets
4.
Weaker rand agrees with Trump’s gut feel on Fed
Markets
5.
North Sea shutdown lifts oil
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.