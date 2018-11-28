Market data - November 28 2018

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Join Peter Bruce and his guests for an in-depth discussion of the events that have shaped the news week
The auction proceeds were earmarked for Islandsite’s creditors, as part of the business rescue plan
Parliament’s portfolio committee on energy finalises proposals on resource plan
Property funds cuts retail vacancies; expects improved dividend
Deputy Reserve Bank governor Daniel Mminele cites continued tightening in global financial conditions, a change in investor sentiment towards emerging markets, escalating trade conflicts, and ...
SA’s biggest cigarette brand is now an allegedly illegal one, according to a new study that shows that the illicit market has surged in size over recent months
Germany's vice-chancellor proposes Paris give up its Security Council seat to allow the bloc to speak with one voice at global body
Thembi Kgatlana scored her fifth goal of the tournament as Banyana Banyana sealed their place in the final of the 2018 African Women’s Championship with a 2-0 semifinal success over Mali
We look at a few of the bold modern residences which retain a connection with their surroundings
