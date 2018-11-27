Woes of JSE-listed factories in the spotlight on Tuesday

How badly South African factories have been hurt by the deterioration of municipalities and the difficulty in doing business in the rest of Africa will be in the spotlight on Tuesday with Nampak’s and Omnia’s results.

Nampak expects to report headline earnings per share (HEPS) growth of about 21% while basic earnings per share (EPS) more than doubled, the packaging group said in a trading statement on November 19.

The group is in the process of selling its glass division, and its trading update provided separate figures for continuing operations, where HEPS is expected to grow about 15% and EPS by about 37%.

Nampak issued a business update shortly before the end of its financial year in September in which its lists of highlights included “improved cash transfer of R3.1bn from the rest of Africa, including Angola”.

“Liquidity in Angola improved significantly during August 2018 and has continued to remain strong. Nampak has been successful in repatriating $117m to date,” the business update said.

One of Nampak’s reasons for exiting glass manufacturing is SA’s unreliable electricity.

“Municipal services have deteriorated to the extent that they have made operations challenging, particularly in Ekurhuleni and Emfuleni,” Nampak said.

Regarding its glass division, Nampak said: “Electricity supply from Ekurhuleni municipality remains extremely inconsistent, with ongoing fluctuations and supply disruption being experienced throughout the winter months.”

Chemicals group Omnia provides an overview of how SA’s mines and farms are doing based on how much explosives and fertiliser it sells.

It warned shareholders on November 12 that its interim results for the six months to end-September would show a fall into a loss.

Omnia said it expected to report a headline loss per share of about R1.26 from HEPS of R4.20 in the first half of the previous financial year.

The results will include a R44m “further write down of a problematic debtor in Angola”.

Omnia’s fertiliser division has higher sales in the second half of its financial year than the first, and it said the reporting period suffered from farmers delaying planting.

A rebound of US tech stocks on Monday, in which Apple rose 5.3% to $1,581.33 cheered Asian markets.

Naspers’s Chinese associate, Tencent, was up 1.68% to HK$303, indicating the top 40’s largest company is likely to add to Monday’s 3.86% rebound.

The top 40’s second-largest company, BHP, was up 1.13% to A$30.78 in Sydney ahead of the JSE’s opening.

The rand was trading at R13.90/$, R15.76/€ and R17.81/£ at 6.40am.

