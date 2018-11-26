Rand firmer ahead of risk events

The rand was slightly firmer against major global currencies on Monday morning, continuing to find support from a hawkish stance from the Reserve Bank, but ahead of risk events.

UK and EU officials put the final touches on a draft Brexit deal on Sunday, paving the way for a possibly contentious vote in the UK parliament in December.

All eyes, however, are on a Group of 20 (G20) meeting in Argentina later in the week, which may indicate how and when the US-China trade conflict will be resolved.

At 9.25am the rand was 0.52% stronger at R13.7777, 0.4% against the euro at R15.6449 and 0.51% against the pound at R17.6701. The euro was at $1.1356. The yield on the benchmark R186 government 10-year not last at 8.89% from 8.92%.