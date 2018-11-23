Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — Altron
23 November 2018 - 11:28
Independent analyst Chris Gilmour chose Allied Electronics Corporation (Altron) as his stock pick of the day.
He said the company has done a complete turnaround.
“The Venters are no longer exerting the power that they used to have, although still one of the biggest shareholders, they have no executive authority. This has streamlined the business dramatically and the results over the past two occasions have not failed to impress.”
