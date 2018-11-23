JSE likely to offer investors some Black Friday bargains

Black Friday bargains may be available on the JSE, judging by Asian markets.

In Hong Kong, Tencent was down 1.5% to HK$290.60, indicating Naspers is likely to resume its slide after two days of gains.

In Sydney, BHP was down 0.6% to A$31.60.

The top 40’s two biggest constituents are also likely to suffer from the rand’s rally following Thursday’s interest rate increase.