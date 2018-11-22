No Thanksgiving Day break for JSE watchers

With the US closed for Thanksgiving, it will be a quiet day for international markets. But it is a busy day in SA, with an interest rate decision, along with results from Tiger Brands, PPC, Stenprop, Freedom Property and Primeserv.

The rand was back comfortably under R14/$, R16/€ and R18/£, with traders appearing to bet Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago will raise interest rates when he announces the monetary policy committee’s verdict at 3pm on Thursday.

After reaching R13.83/$ on Thursday, the rand was trading at R13.93/$, R15.87/€ and R17.81/£ at 6.20am.