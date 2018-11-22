Markets

Market data - November 22 2018

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices

22 November 2018 - 20:23
Picture: 123RF/RATTANASIRI INPINTA
Picture: 123RF/RATTANASIRI INPINTA

Africa Investor

Bonds

Cross Rates

Fairbairn

Fixed Deposits

Forward Rates

Fuel Price

Liberty

Metals

Preference Shares

Sanlam Stratus Funds

Selected Global Stocks

Trusts

Most read

1.
Rand mixed ahead of cabinet reshuffle and ...
Markets
2.
Rand marginally firmer ahead of rate decision
Markets
3.
Rand firms 1% against the dollar on slightly ...
Markets
4.
MARKET WRAP: JSE recovers a little in line with ...
Markets
5.
JSE edges higher led by Mr Price, as market eyes ...
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.