Unexpected fall in US stocks lifts oil

Singapore — Oil bounced by around $1 a barrel on Wednesday to claw back some of the previous day’s 6% plunge, lifted by a report of an unexpected decline in US commercial crude inventories and record Indian crude imports.

But investors remained on edge, with the International Energy Agency (IEA) warning of unprecedented uncertainty in oil markets due to a difficult economic environment and political risk.

International Brent crude oil futures were at $63.60 a barrel at 5.16am GMT, up $1.07 a barrel, or 1.7%, from their last close.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures, were up $1.03, or 1.9%, at $54.46 a barrel.

Wednesday’s rebound came after a report by the American Petroleum Institute (API) late on Tuesday that US commercial crude inventories last week fell unexpectedly by 1.5-million barrels, to 439.2-million, in the week to November 16.

Record crude imports by India of almost 5-million barrels a day also supported prices, traders said.

Yet Wednesday’s bounce did little to reverse overall market weakness, which saw crude tumble by more than 6% the previous session amid a selloff in global stock markets.

“The global economy is still going through a very difficult time and is very fragile,” International Energy Agency chief Fatih Birol said on Tuesday.

US investment bank Goldman Sachs said on Wednesday the renewed price collapse reflected “concerns over excess supply in 2019 … and a broader cross-commodity and cross-asset sell-off as growth concerns continue to mount”.

With output surging and the demand outlook deteriorating, producer cartel Opec is pushing for a supply cut of between 1-million and 1.4-million barrels a day to prevent a repeat of the 2014 glut.

“We would anticipate further weakness until the reaction from Opec plus [on December 6] and the Group of 20 summit is clearer [November 30 to December 1],” said Ashley Kelty, oil analyst at investment bank Cantor Fitzgerald Europe.

Oversupply

Despite an expectation of Opec-led cuts, Brent and WTI prices have slumped by 28% and 30% respectively since early October, and the entire structure of the forward price curve has changed.

The Brent forward curve was in steep backwardation in October, implying a tight market with prices for spot delivery higher than those for later dispatch. This makes it unattractive to store oil.