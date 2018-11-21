Markets

Rand firms 1% against the dollar on slightly upbeat inflation data

The rand holds onto its gains ahead of the Reserve Bank interest-rate decision, despite turmoil in equity markets

21 November 2018 - 14:35 Karl Gernetzky
UPDATED 21 November 2018 - 15:36
Picture: THINKSTOCK
Picture: THINKSTOCK

The rand held onto its gains against major global currencies on Wednesday afternoon, after some fairly good local economic news.

SA’s inflation rate in October came in at 5.1% on an annualised basis, in line with the Trading Economics consensus forecast. Core inflation — which strips out volatile items such as food and fuel — was, however, slightly lower than expected, at 4.2%, compared with 4.3%.

The inflation print comes ahead of a Reserve Bank interest-rate decision on Thursday, although there is no clear consensus on what the Bank might do.

“Persistently low underlying inflationary pressures suggest that the Bank’s expectations of an increase in core inflation to a 4.8% average over the quarter of 2018 are high,” said FNB chief economist Mamello Matikinca. “While our view is for a 25-basis-point increase in the policy rate, benign underlying inflation may delay a policy rate hike.” she said.

Global focus remains on the issues of Brexit and the US-China trade war, although volatility in the oil price is also being eyed.

At 2pm, the rand was up 1.03% against the dollar at R13.9483, 0.76% against the euro at R15.9057, and 0.86% against the pound at R17.865. The euro was 0.27% firmer at $1.1403.​​

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Correction: November 21 2018
The article was corrected to reflect the day of the week as Wednesday

Oil goes above $63 after a big fall, but glut worries persist

US crude inventories fall by 1.5-million barrels, easing concerns of a supply glut in the short term, as Trump supports Saudi over Kashoggi
Markets
3 hours ago

JSE suffers worst day in three months as global markets slump

Retailers and banks fall despite a stable rand and falling oil prices, as global markets suffer a rout with the Dow now having given back almost all ...
Markets
21 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
After months of relative stability, bitcoin is ...
Markets
2.
JSE suffers worst day in three months as global ...
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: JSE has worst day in three months, ...
Markets
4.
Taste and Lewis results will shine a light on the ...
Markets
5.
Rand firms as inflation comes in as expected
Markets

Related Articles

MARKET WRAP: JSE has worst day in three months, as Naspers plunges 7%
Markets

Oil goes above $63 after a big fall, but glut worries persist
Markets

World stocks try to find their feet after tech stocks’ battering
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.