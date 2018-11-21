Markets

Market data - November 21 2018

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices

21 November 2018 - 23:37
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK
Image:

Africa Investor

Bonds

Cross Rates

Fairbairn

Fixed Deposits

Forward Rates

Fuel Price

Liberty

Metals

Preference Shares

Sanlam Stratus Funds

Selected Global Stocks

Trusts

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
After months of relative stability, bitcoin is ...
Markets
2.
JSE suffers worst day in three months as global ...
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: JSE has worst day in three months, ...
Markets
4.
Taste and Lewis results will shine a light on the ...
Markets
5.
Rand firms 1% against the dollar on slightly ...
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.