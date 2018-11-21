Markets

JSE recovers a little after global stock selloff

Market attention is on Brexit developments, while the Reserve Bank interest-rate decision will be in the spotlight on Thursday

21 November 2018 - 10:52 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK
Image: Stocks

The JSE pushed higher on Wednesday morning, recovering some of Tuesday's 2.5% loss, once again largely due to the performance of market heavyweight Naspers.

Naspers had fallen more than 7% on Tuesday as investors fled tech stocks, which have been battered by concern about the global economic outlook. This helped precipitate a broad-based sell off on Tuesday, ensuring the Dow turned negative for 2018.

On Wednesday morning, Naspers was up 3.66% to R2,713.11, tracking gains in Hong Kong-listed associate Tencent.

Local issues were back in focus on Wednesday, with inflation for October coming out largely as expected. The data comes ahead of the SA Reserve Bank's interest-rate decision on Thursday.

Some good news on Wednesday came in the form of a stable rand and low oil price, which was sharply up but still below $64 a barrel.

At 9.30am the all share was up 0.52% to 51,333.1 points and the top 40 0.74%. General retailers had added 1.42%, industrials 1.32% and platinums 0.95%.

Sasol was down 2.3% to $427.58, despite the petrochemicals company saying earlier that headline earnings per share were expected to increase between 12% and 29% in the six months to end-December.

AB InBev was down 1.77% to R1,067.54.

British American Tobacco fell 0.69% to R489.52. The group lost 22.29% last week, as the market braced for the possibility that US regulators would stop sales of menthol cigarettes.

Mr Price was up 2.27% to R230.82. 

Gold was up 0.21% to $1,224.20 an ounce and platinum 0.71% to $846.03. Brent crude was 1.85% higher at $63.51 a barrel.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
JSE suffers worst day in three months as global ...
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE has worst day in three months, ...
Markets
3.
After months of relative stability, bitcoin is ...
Markets
4.
Taste and Lewis results will shine a light on the ...
Markets
5.
Rand stable as investors watch Reserve Bank
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.