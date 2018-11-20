Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — Apple
20 November 2018 - 09:25
Steven Schultz from Momentum chose Apple as his stock pick of the day.
He said the share had experienced a 20% sell-off in US dollars since the beginning of October, making it a controversial choice.
“A large part of the sell-off is investor anxiety surrounding saturation of their iPhone and the general belief in the market is that Apple will not be able to grow market share. Growth will be slow but they will be able to maintain market share.”
Steven Schultz from Momentum talks to Business Day TV about Apple, his stock pick of the day
Please sign in or register to comment.