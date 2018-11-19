Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — FirstRand
19 November 2018 - 11:40
Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities chose FirstRand as his stock pick of the day.
He said the local banks are well run and have good dividend yields for a patient investor.
FirstRand is his pick of that space because the bank produces “consistently good results, with growing earnings and dividends that are undervalued at the current levels”.
Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities talks to Business Day TV about FirstRand
