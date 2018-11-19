Markets

WATCH: Stock pick — FirstRand

19 November 2018 - 11:40
Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities chose FirstRand as his stock pick of the day.

He said the local banks are well run and have good dividend yields for a patient investor.

FirstRand is his pick of that space because the bank produces “consistently good results, with growing earnings and dividends that are undervalued at the current levels”.

