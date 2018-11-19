Markets

Market data - November 19 2018

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices

19 November 2018 - 20:36
File photo: REUTERS/THOMAS PETER
File photo: REUTERS/THOMAS PETER

Africa Investor

Bonds

Cross Rates

Fairbairn

Fixed Deposits

Forward Rates

Fuel Price

Liberty

Metals

Preference Shares

Sanlam Stratus Funds

Selected Global Stocks

Trusts

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
JSE watchers have large helping of food producer ...
Markets
2.
JSE begins the week with a bad case of risk-off ...
Markets
3.
Rand hovers at R14/$ as global events keep the ...
Markets
4.
MARKET WRAP: JSE edges down ahead of Reserve Bank ...
Markets
5.
Rand stable below R14 to the dollar as latter ...
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.