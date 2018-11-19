JSE watchers have large helping of food producer results to chew over

Food producers Pioneer and Astral are expected to report improved profitability on Monday following years of drought, while Netcare will report how exiting India limited its losses outside of SA.

The rand strengthened over the weekend to hover at round numbers against three key foreign currencies: R14/$, R16/€ and R18/£.

The rand reached R13.97/$ in the early hours of Monday morning.

Asian markets were buoyed by reports that a forthcoming meeting of the Group of 20 (G20) nations in Argentina will result in a truce in the trade war between the US and China.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index was up 0.41%, with Naspers’s main asset, Tencent, rising 0.48% to HK$291.80.

In Sydney, BHP was up 0.19% to A$32.42.