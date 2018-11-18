Market data - November 18 2018

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Countries that do not train workers risk losing employers — and employees risk losing jobs to robots and automation
Research shows that clearing “non-native trees” unlocks two months of extra water a year for Cape Town
Ramaphosa had to backtrack on a response to a parliamentary question by DA leader Mmusi Maimane about a payment of R500,000 from the controversial security firm
The group hopes to benefit from an American economy that is enjoying a strong run
The consensus is for an interest rate hike but the monetary policy committee could be evenly split, writes Clair Bisseker
The president sticks to his earlier opinion that forest mismanagement is to blame for damage caused by wildfires
National Football League player Le’Veon Bell is staging a 'hold-out' for a fairer contract. But in the end, it's all about the money
While warmer summers in Europe may be good news for wine, beer could wilt
