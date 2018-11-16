JSE likely to follow Asian stocks higher

Asian stocks took US President Donald Trump’s snubbing a meeting of the region's leaders in Singapore in their stride on Friday morning.

The JSE, which broke a five-day losing streak on Thursday by rising 0.28%, looks likely to be led higher by Naspers and BHP.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index was up 0.33%, with Tencent, Naspers’s main asset, gaining 0.83% to HK$290.40.

Sydney’s ASX 200 was up 0.24%, with BHP — which is also the JSE top 40’s second-largest constituent — up 1.64% to A$32.56.

Thursday’s Brexit drama led the rand to strengthen from R18.71/£ to R18.05/£, and there is plenty of political turmoil to keep markets volatile on Friday.