Market data - November 15 2018

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
The latest Economic Freedom of the World report shows that economic freedom makes both the poor and the rich richer, writes Jasson Urbach
Centre for Child Law and Lawyers for Human Rights urge department of home affairs not to introduce regulations whereby children of foreigners will not be issued with birth certificates
Eskom’s overdue debt from municipalities is more than R17bn; an independent revenue collection agency is just one proposal for keeping the lights on
It is likely to be several months before Steinhoff sells off the remaining 26% stake it has in KAP
The three-month seasonally adjusted figure, which is used to calculate GDP, came to 1.5% for September
SPONSORED | FCM Travel Solutions developed the Sam app to put business travellers’ needs first
Human rights court orderes Russia to pay about €64,000 in damages and costs to opposition leader Alexei Navalny
SA football is at a serious crossroads going into their key Group E qualifier against Nigeria
The top lot was a natural pearl and oval diamond pendant, which soared to Sf36.4m after 10 minutes of spirited bidding
Africa Investor
Bonds
Cross Rates
Fairbairn
Fixed Deposits
Forward Rates
Fuel Price
Liberty
Metals
Preference Shares
Sanlam Stratus Funds
Selected Global Stocks
Trusts
Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed
with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday
of every month except December and January.
Please sign in or register to comment.