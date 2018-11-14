WATCH: Stock picks — Mondi and Wescoal Holdings

Graeme Franck from PSG Wealth chose Mondi and Wescoal Holdings as his stock picks of the day.

He said that from a pure blue-chip perspective he liked Mondi as it is on a price-earnings ration of 14.

“Wescoal Holdings is probably one for the braver value investors. They came out with interim earnings of 25c, so if you multiply that by two, you’re looking at roughly 50c for the full year, R2 share price and it is a PE of four.”