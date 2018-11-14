Markets

Stock Watch

WATCH: Stock picks — EOH and Mycronic

14 November 2018 - 09:42 Business Day TV
Jean-Pierre Verster from Fairtree Capital chose Mycronic as his stock pick of the day and Ashraf Mohamed from Arqaam Capital chose EOH.

Verster said Mycronic builds the machines that make the pixels on screens, including computer and cellphone screens. It also has machines that create integrated circuit boards.

“Although they only sell one machine per year, it sells for a few hundred million dollars and they continue to make money on the products through after-sale care and maintenance.”

Mohamed said EOH was quite a controversial stock at the moment.

“They have suffered the pain and released a set of results, it is trading on a price-earnings ratio of just under 11 times. The new management will ‘fix’ this business and once the evidence of ‘a new broom sweeps clean’ starts showing the share price should start to appreciate.”

Jean-Pierre Verster from Fairtree Capital and Ashraf Mohamed from Arqaam Capital talk to Business Day TV

EOH welcomes stimulus plan

Ramaphosa’s infrastructure drive fits in with the technology group and could lift the economy, says management
Companies
1 month ago

No dividend from EOH as profit plummets

A tough year included tender allegations that damaged its reputation, and restructuring costs
Companies
1 month ago

EDITORIAL: The JSE's rule changes are dramatic — and problematic

Does regulation really work in a country where rulemaking is everywhere but monitoring and enforcement nowhere
Opinion
1 month ago

European shares rally after US tech-stock rout hurts Wall Street

The dollar remains high as Asian markets also recoup some losses on reports that China’s top trade negotiator is to visit the US
Markets
22 hours ago

JSE may escape global tech rout

Telkom, Investec Property Fund, and African Equity Empowerment Investments are expected to release results on Tuesday
Markets
1 day ago

MARKET WRAP: JSE loses almost 2% as BAT slumps and oil rises

Rising oil prices and dismal corporate news competed for attention on Monday, with banks and retailers under most pressure
Markets
1 day ago

