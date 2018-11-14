Stocks fall, oil seeks a floor, and sterling braces for wild swings

Milan — Oil struggled to find a floor and stocks tumbled on Wednesday as disappointing German GDP figures heightened worries over slowing global growth, while the pound eased off peaks as UK Prime Minister Theresa May faced the hard task of selling her Brexit deal.

European shares fell as much as 1.2% after data showed the German economy contracted for the first time since 2015, tracking similar losses in Asia where data in Japan and China underscored worries about weaker growth.

The weak open in Europe sent the MSCI’s world equity index down 0.3% by 9.30am GMT.

Sterling steadied just below a 7-month high against the euro and remained close to $1.30 after Britain and the EU agreed on the text of a Brexit divorce deal. May will try to persuade senior ministers on Wednesday to accept the draft agreement that opponents say would imperil her own government and threaten the unity of the UK.

“After 873 days of bickering, point scoring, intransigence on both sides, and seemingly irreconcilable differences, we finally have a deal,” said Deutsche Bank strategist Jim Reid. “Now this easy part is out of the way, along comes the hard part of selling it to a divided parliament full of vested interests and factions.”

The British cabinet will meet at 2pm GMT. The deal must go through parliament for approval before the country exits the bloc on March 29, 2019.

Sterling/dollar implied overnight volatility jumped to 23%, its highest since a general election in June 2017, signaling that investors are anticipating wild swings ahead for the British currency.

“Sterling volatility is expected to rise as the near term upside and downside risks crystalise,” said Neil Wilson, analysts at Markets.com. “The cabinet will likely pass it, but with assault from all sides of the house and Brexit divide, it seems impossible parliament will vote it through.”