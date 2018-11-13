Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: Stock pick — Tongaat Hulett

13 November 2018 - 09:47 Business Day TV
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Liston Meintjes from Nvest Securities chose Tongaat Hulett as his stock pick of the day.

He said the share slumped quite a bit on Friday after the company said it expected its headline loss for the six months to end-September to grow 113% due to poor market conditions.

“The stock has some unusual characteristics, particularly two things: that the world sugar price is not good at the moment and that they normally have tariff protection, but missed that because the government didn’t apply it.

“The other aspect to the business is the land sales that are also coming in, but only reflecting in the second half, which is not being published. So, when investors read the reports, it reflects badly as it does not show true results.”

Liston Meintjes from Nvest Securities talks to Business Day TV about Tongaat Hulett

Tongaat in shock decline

Shares plunge 12% as the company's cane drops in value and world markets fall
Business
2 days ago

Disappointing performance wobbles Tongaat Hulett

Poor performance in the 2017-2018 year spills into the current financial year
Companies
3 days ago

Tongaat slides after reporting headline loss

The group’s shares slump almost 12%  before recovering slightly to close at R61.30
Companies
3 days ago

Small cap funds: If the cap fits …

There has been a lot of academic literature that shows small caps outperforming large caps over time. But the theory is little comfort for investors ...
Companies
21 hours ago

MARKET WRAP: JSE slips almost 1.5% in risk-off trade

Naspers fell 4% and Richemont 6% on Friday, with the local bourse seeing broad-based losses amid a global equity sell-off
Markets
3 days ago

Tongaat’s land disposal strategy is ‘backward-looking’

Former investor Chris Logan says Tongaat Hulett's priorities are wrong and instead of selling land the firm should retain the valuable portfolio.
Companies
22 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE loses almost 2% as BAT slumps ...
Markets
2.
JSE may escape global tech rout
Markets
3.
Oil price jump has not derailed expectations of ...
Markets
4.
Rand struggles in jittery trade
Markets
5.
Rand mixed as dollar bounces 0.5% against the euro
Markets

Related Articles

Tongaat in shock decline
Business

Disappointing performance wobbles Tongaat Hulett
Companies

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.