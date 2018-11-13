Markets

WATCH: Making sense of oil’s recent jump

13 November 2018 - 08:09 Business Day TV
A gas flare burns at Russian oil refinery, operated by OAO Lukoil. in Russia. Picture: BLOOMBERG
A gas flare burns at Russian oil refinery, operated by OAO Lukoil. in Russia. Picture: BLOOMBERG

Oil prices rose by more than 1% on Monday.

Added to this, Saudi Arabia had announced supply cuts for December, which are aimed at halting a market slump that has seen crude prices decline by 20% since early October.

SEB chief commodities analyst Bjarne Schieldrop joined Business Day TV to talk about the oil market and what may lie ahead.

