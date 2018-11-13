News Leader
WATCH: Making sense of oil’s recent jump
13 November 2018 - 08:09
Oil prices rose by more than 1% on Monday.
Added to this, Saudi Arabia had announced supply cuts for December, which are aimed at halting a market slump that has seen crude prices decline by 20% since early October.
SEB chief commodities analyst Bjarne Schieldrop joined Business Day TV to talk about the oil market and what may lie ahead.
SEB chief commodities analyst Bjarne Schieldrop talks to Business Day TV about the oil market
