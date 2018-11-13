Markets

Oil prices fall as Trump urges Opec not to cut supply

Brent is below $70, and US crude below $60 as sell-off continues, with the US self-sufficient in energy as it eyes 12-million bpd

13 November 2018 - 12:21 Christopher Johnson
Saudi Arabian energy minister Khalid al-Falih; Opec is considering re-introducing supply cuts as output grows. REUTERS/RAMZI BOUDINA
Saudi Arabian energy minister Khalid al-Falih; Opec is considering re-introducing supply cuts as output grows. REUTERS/RAMZI BOUDINA

London — Oil prices fell more than 1% on Tuesday, with benchmark Brent crude slipping below $70 a barrel and US crude under $60, after US President Donald Trump put pressure on oil cartel Opec not to cut supply to prop up the market.

The dollar hovered near 16-month highs, making oil more expensive for importers using other currencies.

Brent was down $1.03 at $69.09 a barrel by 9am GMT. US light crude was $1.00 lower at $58.93. Both benchmarks are down 20% since peaking at four-year highs in early October.

“Sky-high production in the US, coupled with incremental barrels coming from Saudi Arabia and Russia, is starting to impact oil market balances,” Bank of America Merrill Lynch analysts said in a note to clients, adding, “Crude oil inventories are starting to increase once again.”

Trump has made it clear he wants oil prices to fall.

“Hopefully, Saudi Arabia and Opec will not be cutting oil production. Oil prices should be much lower based on supply!” the president said in a Twitter post on Monday. This led to a sharp price drop on Monday and the sell-off continued into Tuesday.

“This tweet certainly did not help prices,” ING commodities strategist Warren Patterson said.

Extraction from American shale fields over the past decade has propelled US oil production to record highs this year with crude output now at 11.6-million barrels per day (bpd), helping make the US self-sufficient in energy. Merrill Lynch says US crude production will break through 12-million bpd in 2019, supporting oil exports to the rest of the world.

Oil production is not just rising in the US; Kazakhstan said on Tuesday its oil output rose 4.8% to 74.5-million tonnes in the first 10 months of 2018, equivalent to 1.82-million bpd.

Top crude exporter Saudi Arabia has watched with alarm how supply has started to outpace consumption, fearing a repeat of a glut that brought a price crash in 2014. Saudi energy minister Khalid al-Falih said on Monday that Opec countries agreed there was a need to cut oil supply next year by about 1-million bpd from October levels to prevent oversupply.

Dutch bank ING said an abundance of global supply, as well as the threat of an economic slowdown, meant “cuts over 2019 are unavoidable. It is becoming clearer that, as we move closer towards 2019, the market will see a sizeable surplus, at least over the first half of 2019.” 

Reuters

Gold claws back losses as investors search for bargains

Bullion edges higher as investors resorted to bargain-hunting after the metal fell to more than one-month lows, weighed down by a stronger dollar
Markets
2 hours ago

Optimism around China-US trade talks helps Asian shares pare losses

Global investors are on edge amid fears of a peak in corporate earnings growth, softening global demand and faster US rate hikes
Markets
4 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
JSE may escape global tech rout
Markets
2.
Oil price jump has not derailed expectations of ...
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: JSE loses almost 2% as BAT slumps ...
Markets
4.
Oil slips after Trump complains about Opec’s plan ...
Markets
5.
Rand struggles in jittery trade
Markets

Related Articles

Oil slips after Trump complains about Opec’s plan to cut supply
Markets

JSE may escape global tech rout
Markets

Rand gains as dollar rally pauses
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.