Market data - November 13 2018

Newly appointed Richemont CEO Jérôme Lambert does not have CFO Burkhart Grund report to him
President Cyril Ramaphosa received Gigaba's letter of resignation on Tuesday, a day before the president was meant to take action against him
Opposition parties say Gigaba is not off the hook and he should still testify before the state capture inquiry
The fund’s offshore investments help offset the muted growth in the local market
Deputy energy minister says SA does not have the luxury of choice when many people do not have access to power
Deloitte Africa director Leslie Yuill talks to Business Day TV about the executive pay survey
Amnesty stripped the civilian leader of its top award over indifference to atrocities committed against Rohingya Muslims
The latest world rankings have Winx and UK galloper Cracksman on the same total
Le principe du plaisir topped the price fetched by Magritte’s La corde sensible, which was sold in 2017 for $17.9m
