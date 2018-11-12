WATCH: Stock pick — Euro Stoxx 50 Capital Protector

Viv Govender from Rand Swiss chose Euro Stoxx 50 Capital Protector as his stock pick of the day.

He said: “There is an expectation for the markets to do well after the US midterm elections as shown in previous years, however, we are still in a 10-year bull market and the correction is bound to happen at some time. If the market goes up, you will get a digital return of 55% with a 40% down side protection, and it’s all in US dollars.”