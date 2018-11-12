Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — Euro Stoxx 50 Capital Protector
12 November 2018 - 12:01
Viv Govender from Rand Swiss chose Euro Stoxx 50 Capital Protector as his stock pick of the day.
He said: “There is an expectation for the markets to do well after the US midterm elections as shown in previous years, however, we are still in a 10-year bull market and the correction is bound to happen at some time. If the market goes up, you will get a digital return of 55% with a 40% down side protection, and it’s all in US dollars.”
Viv Govender from Rand Swiss talks to Business Day TV about Euro Stoxx 50 Capital Protector
Please sign in or register to comment.