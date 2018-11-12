Rising oil prices may boost Sasol on Monday

Monday may be a good day for Sasol and other oil-price related shares, but another bad day for Naspers, which is likely to follow Tencent lower.

The Brent crude oil price was 2.42% higher at $71.31 a barrel and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was 1.9% higher at $60.88 a barrel ahead of the JSE’s opening.

Oil prices halted a four week slide after a meeting of producing nations at the weekend failed to reach an agreement to reduce supplies.

Standard Bank’s WTI price tracking exchange-traded note reached a peak of R16.57 on October 4 and has since lost nearly a quarter of its price.