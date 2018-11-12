Markets

Market data - November 12 2018

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices

12 November 2018 - 21:03
Picture: REUTERS/THOMAS PETER
Picture: REUTERS/THOMAS PETER

Africa Investor

Bonds

Cross Rates

Fairbairn

Fixed Deposits

Forward Rates

Fuel Price

Liberty

Metals

Preference Shares

Sanlam Stratus Funds

Selected Global Stocks

Trusts

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
Rand struggles in jittery trade
Markets
2.
Climbing oil price dents JSE, as risk events loom
Markets
3.
Rising oil prices may boost Sasol on Monday
Markets
4.
MARKET WRAP: JSE slips almost 1.5% in risk-off ...
Markets
5.
Rand’s rally tripped up by hawkish Fed
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.