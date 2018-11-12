Market data - November 12 2018

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Busisiwe Mkhwebane is in a fight for political survival, and ‘Tweeto‘ Mboweni cancels his Twitter Q&A
Public protector says she is still deciding whether to proceed with investigation of public enterprises minister
But presidency says doing so might pollute the process and prevent interviewers from asking tough questions
Investment income is due to a surge in capital after listing boosted the group’s results
Deputy energy minister says SA does not have the luxury of choice when many people do not have access to power
Deloitte Africa director Leslie Yuill talks to Business Day TV about the executive pay survey
The wildfire in the foothills of the Sierra Nevada mountains in California has killed at least 29 people with more than 200 people still unaccounted for
The Auckland Blues centre will not be back for the Test match with Ireland
Changes are afoot at the Road Accident Fund as the fund’s acting CEO Lindelwa Jabavu says it is chronically insolvent, and it creates what she calls the lotto effect
Africa Investor
Bonds
Cross Rates
Fairbairn
Fixed Deposits
Forward Rates
Fuel Price
Liberty
Metals
Preference Shares
Sanlam Stratus Funds
Selected Global Stocks
Trusts
Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed
with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday
of every month except December and January.
Please sign in or register to comment.