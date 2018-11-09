Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: Stock pick — TFG

09 November 2018 - 10:49 Business Day TV
TFG outlets, which include Foschini stores, bucked the retail trend of the past year. Picture: KATHERINE MUICK-MERE
Liston Meintjes from Nvest Securities chose TFG as his stock pick of the day.

He said: “They have gained revenue growth by dropping prices. A very creditable performance. They’re forward thinking, management has shown their willingness and interest in resolving their issues and one of them was the lack of online shopping, which they are now moving towards.”

Liston Meintjes from Nvest Securities talks to Business Day TV about TFG, his stock pick of the day

