Markets

Tencent’s 4% drop augurs badly for the JSE

The rand reacted badly to the US Fed’s interest rate statement, while Richemont and Telkom are expected to release results on Friday

09 November 2018 - 07:30 Robert Laing
JSE. Picture: MICHAEL ETTERSHANK
JSE. Picture: MICHAEL ETTERSHANK

A 4.2% drop to HK$281.40 of Naspers’s main asset, Tencent, on Friday morning augur badly for the JSE.

Tencent dragged Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index down 2.4%. Sydney’s ASX 200 index was down 0.4%, with the JSE top 40’s second largest share, BHP, falling 0.5% to A$33.16 ahead of the JSE’s opening.

The rand reacted badly to the US Federal Reserve Bank’s interest rate announcement on Thursday, weakening from about R14/$ ahead of the statement released at 7pm South African time to trade at R14.16/$ at 6.30am on Friday morning.

Although the US central bank held the ceiling of its target range at 2.25% on Thursday evening, as expected, it signalled it will raise its interest rate by a further 25 basis points to take the upper limit to 2.5% in December.

Image: Iress

The rand was trading at R16.06/€ and R18.47/£.

JSE-listed companies diaries to release results on Friday include Richemont and Telkom.

Ahead of its interim results for the six months to end-September, Richemont released a sales report at its annual general meeting (AGM) that covered the first five months of the reporting period, showing total sales grew 22% to €5.7bn from €4.6bn in the matching period.

“All regions, with the exception of the Middle East, posted growth, led by solid momentum in Asia-Pacific and the Americas. Hong Kong, Korea and Macau all generated double-digit increases while China showed good growth,” Richemont said in the sales update.

“Europe had mixed performances throughout the region and was impacted by the strength of the euro and a challenging year-on-year comparison in the UK. In Japan, growth reflected both higher domestic and tourist spending.”

Telkom has not issued a trading statement ahead of its interim results for the six months to end-September, as would be required if earnings differed by more than 20% from matching period.

laingr@businesslive.co.za

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
Rand gains as markets cheer US poll results
Markets
2.
Rand weakens above R14/$ as mining production ...
Markets
3.
Rand eases off strongest levels as US Fed takes ...
Markets
4.
MARKET WRAP: JSE falls 1% after gloomy local data
Markets
5.
Rand stable below R14/$, as markets digest US ...
Markets

Related Articles

JSE rival exchange at tipping point
Companies / Financial Services

JSE ignores global optimism to inch lower
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.