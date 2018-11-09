Tencent’s 4% drop augurs badly for the JSE

A 4.2% drop to HK$281.40 of Naspers’s main asset, Tencent, on Friday morning augur badly for the JSE.

Tencent dragged Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index down 2.4%. Sydney’s ASX 200 index was down 0.4%, with the JSE top 40’s second largest share, BHP, falling 0.5% to A$33.16 ahead of the JSE’s opening.

The rand reacted badly to the US Federal Reserve Bank’s interest rate announcement on Thursday, weakening from about R14/$ ahead of the statement released at 7pm South African time to trade at R14.16/$ at 6.30am on Friday morning.

Although the US central bank held the ceiling of its target range at 2.25% on Thursday evening, as expected, it signalled it will raise its interest rate by a further 25 basis points to take the upper limit to 2.5% in December.