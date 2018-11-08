Market data - November 8 2018

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Various plans envisage a greater number of farmers, but the trend under pressure of neoliberal policies is the opposite
The SA Wind Energy Association is set to optimise the local wind industry, and renewable power in general, helped by the government’s procurement programme, which has attracted R193bn
In compliance with a Constitutional Court ruling, the Electoral Commission of SA is now moving that the Electoral Act be amended to accommdoate people without proof address
Canadian aircraft and transport company will also sell off its ageing turboprop line
Businesses win court relief to stop electricity interruptions
The president says the forum is a platform to see infrastructure projects realised and that AfCFTA is imperative for raising investment
In the latest mass shooting in the US a gunman kills 12 in crowded Southern California bar popular with college students and then himself
With FNB Stadium unavailable‚ the match is likely to be played at Durban’s Moses Mabhida Stadium
Apple's stock is trading at an all-time high and loyal customers continue to invest in their products, writes Paul Theron
Africa Investor
Bonds
Cross Rates
Fairbairn
Fixed Deposits
Forward Rates
Fuel Price
Liberty
Metals
Preference Shares
Sanlam Stratus Funds
Selected Global Stocks
Trusts
Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed
with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday
of every month except December and January.
Please sign in or register to comment.