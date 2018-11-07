Markets

WATCH: Stock pick — Anglo American

07 November 2018 - 11:58 Business Day TV
Imtiaz Suliman from Sentio Capital chose Anglo American as his stock pick of the day.

Suliman said: “Going for the resource sector, and know whilst you have this ongoing trade war with the US and China, China is trying to stimulate its own economy, which is very positive for resources. Anglo American has done a lot in terms of right sizing their portfolio and managing their costs for this environment so, looking at their chart post 2008, they’ve had a quite a big shock in terms of the macro environment and what needs to be done for the business and they’ve instituted a lot of changes which is positive.”

Imtiaz Suliman from Sentio Capital talks to Business Day TV about Anglo American, his stock pick of the day

