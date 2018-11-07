Market data - November 7 2018

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Even if the British retailer was to be sold, a buyer would be hard to find as it is not expecting improvement in sales — and its food division is in trouble too
So far, the state has paid between R15m and R32m in legal costs for the former president
Former public protector Thuli Madonsela has urged President Cyril Ramaphosa to sign the Political Party Funding Bill into law as a “major priority” so voters can know where parties get their money ...
Ayo says delayed contract with “a multi-national company” only commenced in the latter part of the financial year
Sacci chief economist Richard Downing tells Business Day TV about what the improvements mean
SA's poultry industry is inefficient and lacks innovation, says the undersecretary for trade and foreign agricultural affairs in the US’s agriculture department
Sessions is the first casualty of a cabinet shakeup by the US president following the midterm elections
Foakes's 50-plus stands with Jos Buttler and Sam Curran drag languishing England back into the first Test against Sri Lanka
Rossi crashes out of Malaysian MotoGP, handing win to Marquez
Africa Investor
Bonds
Cross Rates
Fairbairn
Fixed Deposits
Forward Rates
Fuel Price
Liberty
Metals
Preference Shares
Sanlam Stratus Funds
Selected Global Stocks
Trusts
Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed
with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday
of every month except December and January.
Please sign in or register to comment.