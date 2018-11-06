Rand weakens marginally as US electorate set to vote

The rand was marginally weaker on Tuesday afternoon, with global markets lacking a clear sense of direction as the market awaits the outcome of US mid-term polls.

The election of US public representatives will serve as a key test of the administration of President Donald Trump, offering the prospect of political battles over his foreign policy and economic plans.

Polls seem to suggest that the Democrats will win back control of the US House of Representatives, while Republicans will hold the Senate. This has largely been priced in, analysts said, although opinions on the market reaction to such a result is mixed.

“When you consider how markets have done since [Trump's] election victory — granted, primarily on the back of tax reforms — it’s easy to see why this may not be the most investor-friendly result,” said Oanda analyst Craig Erlam.