Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — Sasol
05 November 2018 - 10:32
Robert Cameron from Thebe Stockbroking chose Sasol as his stock pick of the day.
He said that the oil price has come down quite significantly and “the rand has moderated around these levels and strengthened during this week. Sasol is diversifying into the chemicals business and once it hits the R460 mark it’s quite a nice rand hedge stock to pick up.”
Robert Cameron from Thebe Stockbroking talks to Business Day TV about Sasol, his stock pick of the day
