JSE likely to get hit by falling Apple

The JSE looks likely to trip again on Monday, ending a three trading day winning streak.

In Hong Kong, Naspers’s main asset Tencent was down 4.74% to HK$289.20, contributing to a 2.65% drop in the Hang Seng index.

Asian tech stocks took their cues from Apple, which fell 6.63% to $207.48 on Friday, dragging the Nasdaq composite index down 1% and the S&P 500 index down 0.63%.

In Sydney, BHP was down 1.13% to A$33.12, dragging the ASX 200 index down 0.47%.

Naspers and BHP account for about a third of the JSE's top 40 index.