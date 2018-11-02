Markets

Rand holds on to most of its gains despite bullish US jobs report

US private-sector employers added 250,000 jobs in November, with the rand paring some of its earlier gains as a result

02 November 2018 - 15:33 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

The rand was firmer against major global currencies on Friday afternoon, but off its best levels, after a key US jobs report came in much stronger than expected.

US employers added 250,000 jobs in October, well ahead of market expectations of 190,000.

The 12-month rate of hourly wage gains climbed to 3.1% from 2.8%, hitting a nine-year high, reported Dow Jones Newswires. The US jobs report is usually the most closely watched economic report every month, and is scrutinised for clues about future US monetary policy.

The rand had been given a boost earlier by risk-on global sentiment, amid market rumours that the US was preparing to clinch a new trade deal with China.

Local news took a back seat, with President Cyril Ramaphosa's firing of SA Revenue Service (Sars) boss Tom Moyane possibly having a limited effect on the markets, said TreasuryOne currency dealer Andre Botha. But it could be the start of additional clarity.

At 2.45pm the rand was 0.56% firmer against the dollar at R14.3241, 0.33% to the euro at R16.3708 and 0.55% to the pound at R18.6212. The euro was 0.24% stronger to the dollar at $1.143.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Rand firms as Trump signals progress on US-China trade talks

The US president’s upbeat assessment of Chinese trade relations has helped to lift sentiment
Markets
6 hours ago

Rand firms against the dollar as euro cheers possible Brexit deal

Reports that the UK and EU are close to a deal covering financial services has put the dollar on the back foot
Markets
1 day ago

JSE lifts as rebounding Naspers adds another 4%

US President Donald Trump's upbeat assessment of  Chinese trade relations has helped lift opinion, with focus on US jobs numbers later
Markets
5 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
Rand gains the most against dollar in six weeks
Markets
2.
Trump’s China tweet likely to cheer the JSE
Markets
3.
Rand firms against the dollar as euro cheers ...
Markets
4.
MARKET WRAP: JSE starts month with broad-based ...
Markets
5.
Rand firms as Trump signals progress on US-China ...
Markets

Related Articles

Rand firms as Trump signals progress on US-China trade talks
Markets

JSE lifts as rebounding Naspers adds another 4%
Markets

LETTER: Severe headwinds should be a wake-up call for investors
Opinion / Letters

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.